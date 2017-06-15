Changes in Nordecon AS management board

Changes in Nordecon AS management board

Supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 14 June 2017 to appoint two management board members as of 01 August 2017: Ando Voogma as a new member will be responsible for sales and pre-construction operations of the company and Erkki Suurorg will continue as the group's head of construction activities in the Estonian market. Also, the supervisory board confirmed that as the current chairman of the management board Jaano Vink and board member responsible for the sales and pre-construction Avo Ambur will not continue at their own request, their term of office ends as of 31 July 2017.

