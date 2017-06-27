Border management going virtual

Border management going virtual

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: EUobserver

Internal security and migration are merging under the guise of border management as the EU seeks to tighten controls on who leaves and enters the bloc. Krum Garkov, who heads the Tallinn-based EU agency that oversees large-scale IT systems, described the merger as a fundamental shift that will also make border controls virtual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC