Border management going virtual
Internal security and migration are merging under the guise of border management as the EU seeks to tighten controls on who leaves and enters the bloc. Krum Garkov, who heads the Tallinn-based EU agency that oversees large-scale IT systems, described the merger as a fundamental shift that will also make border controls virtual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC