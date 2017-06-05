Body language: How retailers are watc...

Body language: How retailers are watching shoppers' emotions

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Economist

FOR eight months up to this April, a French bookstore chain had video in a Paris shop fed to software that scrutinises shoppers' movements and facial expressions for surprise, dissatisfaction, confusion or hesitation. When a shopper walked to the end of an aisle only to return with a frown to a bookshelf, the software discreetly messaged clerks, who went to help.

