Baltic States adorn tourism jewels
Ahead of the centenary of proclaiming statehood next year, the three Baltic countries have unveiled a myriad of tourism offers for international travelers, introducing the northern European nations as an integrated destination. As only Latvia has an embassy in Korea of the Baltic States -- Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia -- the diplomatic mission organized a tourism promotion seminar in Seoul on May 15, where some 20 public tourism officials and numerous other travel company representatives participated.
Read more at Korea Herald.
