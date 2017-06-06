AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2017

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

In May 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 803 252 passengers, which is a 0.7% decrease compared to May 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 13.1% to 32 514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 7.8% to 95 257 units in the same comparison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC