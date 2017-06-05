AS Silvano Fashion Group Notice of convening the Annual General...

The Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, registered address Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn, convenes an annual general meeting of shareholders on 29 June 2017 at 12:30 in Radisson Blu Hotel OlA1 4mpia conference hall "Epsilon", address Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn, Estonia. The registration of participants of the General Meeting starts at 12:00 at the venue of the meeting.

