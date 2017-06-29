Ansip: Estonia isn't perfect enough t...

Ansip: Estonia isn't perfect enough to teach other countries

14 hrs ago

Andrus Ansip said that despite Estonia's tech success, it can't be a model for every country. [ Baltic Development Forum/Flickr ] Andrus Ansip told EURACTIV.com in an interview that Estonia's digital success can't be copied everywhere and the 2007 cyber security attacks there would have been worse if EU countries hadn't shared information to help out.

Chicago, IL

