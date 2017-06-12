Announcement of an architectural competition for the Tallinna Kaubamaja quarter

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS announced in a stock exchange release of 28 October 2015 that the subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, Kaubamaja AS, has begun renewing the Tallinn sales building erected in 1960. The result is a completely renewed modern city and shopping environment, which is substantially larger than the current sales area.

