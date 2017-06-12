1st Infantry Division paves the way for Saber Strike 17
U.S. Army and Air Force combined with British, Estonian, Finnish, and French soldiers conduct a tactical demonstration during Saber Strike 17 at Tapa, Estonia, June 10, 2017. The 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade ensures that Soldiers can successfully complete the exercise by providing logistical and operational support.
Start the conversation
