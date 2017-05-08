UNESCO votes to condemn Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem
France, Spain, Slovenia and Estonia were among the 23 that abstained from voting, while the United States, Italy, Great Britain, Holland, Lithuania and Greece voted against it. Some 66 percent of Arab Israelis said their country's situation was "good" or "very good", according to a survey released Sunday by the Israel Democracy Institute and Tel Aviv University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC