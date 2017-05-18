Sindi yarn factory planning to hire 7...

Sindi yarn factory planning to hire 75 workers in 2 years

The Danspin yarn dyeing factory at Sindi, not far from the southwestern Estonian regional capital Parnu, is about to hire 75 more workers this year and in 2018 to carry out a contract to produce more than 1,000 tons of yarn for the manufacture of carpets for the world's largest cruise ships, writes LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

