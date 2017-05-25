Revenue rises at Inchcape as it acqui...

Revenue rises at Inchcape as it acquires Estonia business

Independent multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer Inchcape announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire "premium Estonian automotive operations", focused on "exclusive distribution" for BMW Group, from United Motors. The FTSE 250 company said the acquisition would complement its existing operations in Estonia, where the group currently represented Jaguar, Land Rover and Mazda.

