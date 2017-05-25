Revenue rises at Inchcape as it acquires Estonia business
Independent multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer Inchcape announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire "premium Estonian automotive operations", focused on "exclusive distribution" for BMW Group, from United Motors. The FTSE 250 company said the acquisition would complement its existing operations in Estonia, where the group currently represented Jaguar, Land Rover and Mazda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC