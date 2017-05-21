Research solves centuries-old riddle ...

Research solves centuries-old riddle of Prince Rupert's drops

Saturday May 20 Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Small glass structures resembling tadpoles that can withstand the blows of a hammer and yet burst into powdery dust by simply snipping their threadlike tails have been a source of fascination and mystery since they were discovered in the 17th century. Now an international research team has pinpointed the source of the bizarre shatter-resistant behavior behind Prince Rupert's drops.

