Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian di...

Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the country will be expelled, the Baltic region's largest news agency said Friday. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service that Russia's embassy in Tallinn had been informed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC