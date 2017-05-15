Polybius Project Estimates Over 500,000 Early Adopters as Crowdfunding Campaign Nears
Polybius Foundation's Digital Pass will become the universal all-European eID offering a wider range of functions than any existing eID solution Bitcoin Press Release: Cryptocurrency friendly Polybius Project receives support from over 500,000 crypto-community members before the crowdsale launch. May, 16, 2017, Tallinn, Estonia - Nearing the launch of the crowdfunding campaign for their digital cryptoproject Polybius, the Estonian company Polybius Foundation has declared their starting client base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pressat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC