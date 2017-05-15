Polybius Project Estimates Over 500,000 Early Adopters as Crowdfunding Campaign Nears

Polybius Foundation's Digital Pass will become the universal all-European eID offering a wider range of functions than any existing eID solution Bitcoin Press Release: Cryptocurrency friendly Polybius Project receives support from over 500,000 crypto-community members before the crowdsale launch. May, 16, 2017, Tallinn, Estonia - Nearing the launch of the crowdfunding campaign for their digital cryptoproject Polybius, the Estonian company Polybius Foundation has declared their starting client base.

