Notice of convening annual general meeting of shareholders of AS PRFoods - change in time schedule
The beginning of AS PRFoods annual general meeting of shareholders has been changed. The meeting will be held on the 30th of May, 2017 at 16.30 p.m. in the conference room "Arcturus" at the Nordic Hotel Forum hotel .
