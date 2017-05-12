Norway: object hitting rotor likely cause for chopper crash

TALLINN, Estonia - Norwegian authorities say initial investigation indicates that the likely cause for a helicopter accident on Norway's southwestern coast that left three Britons injured is a loose object from the chopper's fuel tank that hit a rotor. Norwegian police said Friday they have no evidence of human or technical failure in connection with the crash that took place Wednesday as a British-registered helicopter attempted to land on the Bacarella luxury yacht but plunged off into the sea in a fjord just off Bergen.

