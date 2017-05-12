Norway: object hitting rotor likely c...

Norway: object hitting rotor likely cause for chopper crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Washington Post

TALLINN, Estonia - Norwegian authorities say initial investigation indicates that the likely cause for a helicopter accident on Norway's southwestern coast that left three Britons injured is a loose object from the chopper's fuel tank that hit a rotor. Norwegian police said Friday they have no evidence of human or technical failure in connection with the crash that took place Wednesday as a British-registered helicopter attempted to land on the Bacarella luxury yacht but plunged off into the sea in a fjord just off Bergen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC