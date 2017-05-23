Exposure to particulate matter from traffic and residential heating
A study by researchers at the University of Tartu found that exposure to traffic-related particulate matter could be associated with cardiac diseases among people in the city of Tartu, Estonia, whereas PM from residential heating did not. Results of the study adds valuable information to the current knowledge as it they confirms the link between health effects and low-level PM, and association is different depending on the PM source.
