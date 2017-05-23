EU cybersecurity agency seeks remit, ...

EU cybersecurity agency seeks remit, funds to police attacks

The EU cybersecurity agency ENISA will receive a makeover in September when the European Commission renews its mandate amid a whirlwind of new cybersecurity measures. The director of the Athens-based agency has been requesting a larger budget to deal with the rise in attacks on internet-connected devices.

Chicago, IL

