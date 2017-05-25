Estonian Jewry celebrates revival 75 years after Nazis declared it extinct

Seventy-five years after the Nazis declared that Estonia was "Jew free," the Baltic country's president celebrated the return of Jewish life there at an event attended by Israeli politicians and rabbis. President Kersti Kaljulaid received the guests, including Israel's chief Ashkenazi rabbi, David Lau, at a ceremony Thursday in Tallinn, the capital, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the first Jewish community in Estonia after the Holocaust.

