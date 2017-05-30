Estonia blasts BDS, calls Israel 'a f...

Estonia blasts BDS, calls Israel 'a friend and partner'

Thursday May 25 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Misker told the 'Post' that his country was firmly supportive of Israel, but still did not accept settlement construction. TALLINN- Attempts to isolate Israel or to make it an international pariah are unhelpful, Estonia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sven Mikser told The Jerusalem Post in a wide-ranging interview at the Ministry on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

