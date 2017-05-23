Enterprise Estonia supports export of...

Enterprise Estonia supports export of design based on cultural heritage with EUR 170,000

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Tallinn Business Incubators has received 171,600 euros from Enterprise Estonia for activities leading to the emergence of designers of products based on cultural heritage and their success on the international market, reports LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC