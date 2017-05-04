Dispute regarding the Aruvalla-Kose p...

Dispute regarding the Aruvalla-Kose procurement contract

Thursday May 4

On 28 April 2017, Nordecon AS received the decision of the Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee which obliged " Nordecon AS to immediately publish this disclosure with regard to the judicial dispute of Nordecon AS against the Estonian Road Administration ". Proceeding from this, Nordecon AS discloses that on 14 September 2016 Harju County Court made a judgement in which it was decided to not satisfy the action of Nordecon AS in the matter regarding whether Nordecon AS has a claim against the Republic of Estonia based on the decision of the Road Administration in 2012 to prohibit measuring the filtration in the construction of the Aruvalla-Kose road section using the Sojuzdornii method.

Chicago, IL

