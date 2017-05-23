Discover how Estonia are leading the way to 10 gigabit networks in Europe
As Starman turns on Europe's first nationwide 10 Gigabit EPON service in Tallinn, Estonia, the country's Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Former Prime Minister tells Total Telecom why the network is needed, the services it will enable and why it is so important. The service is being deployed in conjunction with Nokia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Total Telecom.
