Countess of Wessex visits Tapa Army Base in Estonia
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, drives an armoured vehicle on the computer simulation system at Tapa Army Base in northern Estonia, May 3, 2017. The countess visited Wednesday the NATO battalion battle group including British soldiers in the Tapa Army Base.
