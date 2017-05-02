Construction contract

A consortium of Nordecon Betoon OAoe , a Nordecon Group company, and Mapri Ehitus OAoe entered into a contract with Ekerepol OAoe for the design and construction of a 14 storey office and apartment building in WoHo quarter located MustamA e tee 3, Tallinn. This building with 12,618 mA2 gross space will have one underground floor and 14 floors above ground.

