Consolidated Interim Report for I Qua...

Consolidated Interim Report for I Quarter and 3 Months of 2017

During the first quarter of 2017 Pro Kapital continued the construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the CompanyA s largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on.

Chicago, IL

