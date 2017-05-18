China, Estonia enhance educational ex...

China, Estonia enhance educational exchange

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A Beijing educational delegation of 16 universities and schools Thursday attracted about 100 local students and participants who want to know more about the education sector in the China's capital city. The educational introduction event came as the first educational delegation sent abroad by the Beijing Municipal government after the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing on May 14-15, said the event organizer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC