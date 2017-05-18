China, Estonia enhance educational exchange
A Beijing educational delegation of 16 universities and schools Thursday attracted about 100 local students and participants who want to know more about the education sector in the China's capital city. The educational introduction event came as the first educational delegation sent abroad by the Beijing Municipal government after the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing on May 14-15, said the event organizer.
