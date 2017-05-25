Book Exposes Shocking Truths about Soviet Fascism and Terrorism
For the first time, the concept of an ongoing World War Three is introduced into political lexicon, as author Simona Pipko brings it to life in her compelling and insightful book that illustrates an existential threat to Western civilization and mankind. In ' readers will explore the silent but deadly wars that have been ongoing for several decades now.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
