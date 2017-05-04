Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows...

Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows by EUR 15,000 on year

The average price at which apartments in the Estonian capital Tallinn changed hands in the first quarter of this year was 99,310 euros, almost 15,000 euros higher than in the same three-month period in 2016, the real estate company Center Kinnisvara said LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

