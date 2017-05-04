Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows by EUR 15,000 on year
The average price at which apartments in the Estonian capital Tallinn changed hands in the first quarter of this year was 99,310 euros, almost 15,000 euros higher than in the same three-month period in 2016, the real estate company Center Kinnisvara said LETA/BNS.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC