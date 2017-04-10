US Army Europe's only sustainment bri...

US Army Europe's only sustainment brigade on constant move in reassurance mission

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The 16th Sustainment Brigade is based in Germany, but soldiers with the only large logistics unit in Europe aren't home very often. The brigade is the logistical springboard for Operation Atlantic Resolve, U.S. Army Europe's efforts to expand east to counter Russian assertiveness without more permanent basing of U.S. troops.

