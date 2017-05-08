The Daily Vertical: Remembering Russi...

The Daily Vertical: Remembering Russia's First Web War

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Weekday Magazine

In fact, a decade ago today the era of cyberwarfare began in earnest with a massive Kremlin-backed denial-of-service attack that hit the websites of Estonian banks, media organizations, corporations, and government ministries. Ten years ago this week, ethnic Russians, encouraged by Moscow, rioted in the streets of Tallinn; and members of the pro-Kremlin youth group Nashi blockaded the Estonian Embassy in Moscow.

Chicago, IL

