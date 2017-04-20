Tele2 Eesti adds 2300MHz frequencies as it looks to 4.5G and 5G
Estonian cellco Tele2 Eesti says it has acquired additional spectrum which will boost its resources to support future 4.5G and 5G services. The operator has acquired frequencies in the 2300MHz band, adding to its existing holdings at 450MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 3500MHz.
