SMG Chief meets NATO Centre of Excellence director for cyber defence

Chief of General Staff General Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday with Sven Sakkov, director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence that operates in Tallinn, Estonia, the two officials discussing the NATO's approach of an effective response to cyber threats both to the Alliance, as well as to its Member States. According to a press release of the Defence Ministry, the two officials addressed topics related to cyber defence policies, to the protection of communications and information systems.

