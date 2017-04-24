Shock to the system

It all began when Estonian authorities decided to move a memorial to the Soviet Red Army to a position of less prominence in the capital, Tallinn Cyber-attacks, information warfare, fake news - exactly 10 years ago Estonia was one of the first countries to come under attack from this modern form of hybrid warfare. Head bowed, one fist clenched and wearing a World War Two Red Army uniform, the Bronze Soldier stands solemnly in a quiet corner of a cemetery on the edge of the Estonian capital Tallinn.

Chicago, IL

