Rapala VMC Corporation: Codetermination Negotiations Completed.

Thursday Apr 6

Rapala VMC Corporation announces the completion of codetermination negotiations concerning Finland. Beginning of the negotiations was published on February 16, 2017.

Chicago, IL

