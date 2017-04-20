OEG: Minutes of annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of OLYMPIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AS was held today, on 20 April 2017, at 3:00 PM at the Conference centre of Hilton Tallinn Park . The announcement regarding the Meeting was published on 28 March 2017 on the webpage of the Company www.olympic-casino.com and through the information system of the NASDAQ Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange.

