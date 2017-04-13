Notice to convene the Annual General ...

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Skano Group AS

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the Annual Report of the Company for 2016 prepared by the Management, which exposes the consolidated balance sheet value of 11,964 thousand euros as at 31.12.2016 and the net loss in the amount of 1,045 thousand in 2016. Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2017-2019.

