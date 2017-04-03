Nordica CRJ9 at Tallinn on Apr 5th 2017, lavatory smoke

Last Update: Wednesday, Apr 5th 2017 20:56Z 20377 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Apr 5th 2017 Version 1.03 prepares for iOS9.3.3 and iOS10 and permits full offline reading, tracking of already read articles, introduces colour coding and includes some minor app improvements. A Nordica Canadair CRJ-900 on behalf of LOT Polish Airlines, registration ES-ACG performing flight LO-8119 from Tallinn to Stockholm , was climbing out of Tallinn when the crew reported smoke in the lavatories, stopped the climb at about 5000 feet and decided to return to Tallinn.

