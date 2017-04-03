Nordica CRJ9 at Tallinn on Apr 5th 20...

Nordica CRJ9 at Tallinn on Apr 5th 2017, lavatory smoke

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

Last Update: Wednesday, Apr 5th 2017 20:56Z 20377 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Apr 5th 2017 Version 1.03 prepares for iOS9.3.3 and iOS10 and permits full offline reading, tracking of already read articles, introduces colour coding and includes some minor app improvements. A Nordica Canadair CRJ-900 on behalf of LOT Polish Airlines, registration ES-ACG performing flight LO-8119 from Tallinn to Stockholm , was climbing out of Tallinn when the crew reported smoke in the lavatories, stopped the climb at about 5000 feet and decided to return to Tallinn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC