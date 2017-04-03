Nab News: Kinothenik Introduces Pract...

Nab News: Kinothenik Introduces Practilite 604, Compact Fresnel Light with Smart Control

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Digital Post Production

At NAB 2017, Kinotehnik , Northern European manufacturer of innovative cinematography and lighting accessories, will introduce Practilite 604, the latest addition to its popular line of "smart" Fresnel lights. Practilite is the world's smallest, bi-color, variable beam LED light and includes smart control that allows brightness and color temperature adjustments to be made via a simple smartphone app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC