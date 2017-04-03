Nab News: Kinothenik Introduces Practilite 604, Compact Fresnel Light with Smart Control

At NAB 2017, Kinotehnik , Northern European manufacturer of innovative cinematography and lighting accessories, will introduce Practilite 604, the latest addition to its popular line of "smart" Fresnel lights. Practilite is the world's smallest, bi-color, variable beam LED light and includes smart control that allows brightness and color temperature adjustments to be made via a simple smartphone app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.