Lhasa And Optibrium Enter Research And Product Development Collaboration

Drug discovery software specialists combine expertise to extend studies into drug metabolism modelling CAMBRIDGE and LEEDS, UK 11 April 2017- Optibriuma and Lhasa Limited , developers of software for small molecule property prediction, design and optimisation, announced today they have formed a collaborative partnership to research next generation drug metabolism modelling. Results from the work will be used by both organisations in the development of future products with improved and extended metabolism prediction capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.