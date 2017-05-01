Into The Valley Completes Lineup

Into The Valley Completes Lineup

Into The Valley has announced the final additions to the lineup for their 2017 edition, which is set to take place from June 29 to July 1 at Rummu Quarry near Tallinn, Estonia. The Swedish festival, under the umbrella group Music Goes Further , had recently announced major expansion plans, led by the move of the Into The Valley event to Estonia and followed by a new Into The Factory festival at the former Stora Vika Factory in Sweden.

Chicago, IL

