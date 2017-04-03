International criminal questioned ove...

An Estonian criminal caught in Dublin with a list of Hutch associates previously went on the run from police; spent 13 years in a Soviet prison; and led one of the bloodiest gang wars in Eastern European history. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/international-criminal-questioned-over-hutch-murder-plot-spent-13-years-in-soviet-jail-and-led-bloody-estonian-gang-war-35597267.html An Estonian criminal caught in Dublin with a list of Hutch associates previously went on the run from police; spent 13 years in a Soviet prison; and led one of the bloodiest gang wars in Eastern European history.

