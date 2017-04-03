Information literacy : moving toward sustainability : third European...
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. This book constitutes the refereed proceedings of the Third European Conference on Information Literacy, ECIL 2015, held in Tallinn, Estonia, in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC