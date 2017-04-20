Good Samaritan driver tries to help O...

Good Samaritan driver tries to help OAP cross the road but knocks her over instead

Thursday Apr 20

If you're going to help an old lady cross the road, then please, do a better job than this driver. This good Samaritan managed to knock an OAP to the ground after forgetting to engage his handbrake when he got out of his car in Kuressaare, Saaremaa island, Estonia.

