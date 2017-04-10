Estonian troops give up their barrack...

Estonian troops give up their barracks to NATO allies

Estonian troops have vacated their barracks for a tented camp in order to give visiting NATO allies a roof over their heads. Hundreds of conscripts of Estonia's First Infantry Brigade are being moved out of their barracks in Tapa, the country's major army town, for tents in nearby Lasna to free up space for allied personnel, broadcaster ERR reports .

Chicago, IL

