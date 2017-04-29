Estonian student wins "Understanding China" contest in Hungary
Mart Veliste, a student from University of Tartu, Estonia has won the international event, "Understanding China Contest", in Budapest on Friday. The aim of the contest is to raise awareness about China and the 16+1 mechanism throughout the Central and Eastern European region.
