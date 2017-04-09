Estonia says NATO Reinforcement Cuts Fear of Russia Conflict

Investors in the Baltic countries should brush off the perceived risk of a conflict between NATO and Russia in the region after the alliance deployed reinforcements to its eastern frontier, Estonia's president said. After the arrival of North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent weeks, the international community has become less worried about a potential conflict in the area, Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia's first female head of state, said Thursday in an interview.

