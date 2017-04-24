Estonia Defense Chief Says Russia May...

Estonia Defense Chief Says Russia May Move Troops To Belarus To Challenge NATO

Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna speaks during an official ceremony welcoming the deployment of a multinational NATO battalion in Tapa earlier this month. Estonia's defense minister says Russia may use large-scale military exercises to move thousands of troops permanently into Belarus later this year in a warning to NATO.

