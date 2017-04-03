Designer cutlery and tableware for the experimental eater

If you are what you eat, then you are how you eat. Artisans from around the world are taking common forks, spoons and cups to a whole new level with inventive designs that bring 'interactive tableware' to the dining experience There's a growing international trend by makers, designers and artists who are taking preconceived ideas of how tableware and cutlery should relate to the user and turning them on their heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.